Triple H Comments on Dragon Lee Signing With WWE, Lee Responds

Dragon Lee is just getting started, according to WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

As PWMania.com previously reported, Lee announced his signing with WWE after capturing the AAA World Tag Team Titles with brother Dralistico at last night’s AAA Noche de Campeones event. Click here for more information on the title change, including photos and video, and click here for complete show results. There’s no word yet on what will happen to the titles, but Lee did relinquish them after the match.

In an update, Triple H took to Twitter overnight to re-tweet footage of Lee announcing his signing at the AAA event from the official NXT Twitter account. Lee’s next chapter, according to Triple H, begins with NXT.

“An unbelievable athlete who has collected accolades and held championships across the globe… and he’s just getting started. The next chapter of @dragonlee95’s career begins with @WWENXT!,” he wrote.

Lee responded by thanking Triple H.

“Thank you for the opportunity [folded hands emoji],” he wrote.

WWE’s official website also reported on the signing, writing, “Dragon Lee is heading to WWE after a surprise announcement at tonight’s Lucha Libre AAA event. After an emotional victory with his brother, Dragon Lee relinquished his title and made the shocking reveal. A second-generation Lucha Libre Superstar, Lee has won championships worldwide with his supreme skills as both a singles competitor and a tag team aficionado. The high-flying and uber-athletic Dragon Lee has earned industry-wide respect with his seamless blend of acrobatics with mat technician skills. The Mexican-born Superstar has ruled every ring that he’s ever graced with his unique and jaw-dropping offense and is now officially taking his talents to NXT.”

Lee and his family will soon relocate to Orlando, and he will begin working at the WWE Performance Center next month.

The following are tweets from Triple H and Lee:

