Triple H Leaves Door Open For Pat McAfee’s Future WWE Commentary Return

Pat McAfee made a surprise return to the WWE commentary desk at Saturday’s Wrestlepalooza premium live event, and Paul “Triple H” Levesque couldn’t hide his enthusiasm about having him back.

Speaking at the post-show press conference, WWE’s Chief Content Officer praised McAfee as more than just a broadcaster for the company:

“The only thing that I can really say about Pat is he is family here in WWE. He is every bit of family for us. Love Pat to death and you know, any time he can come and do something with us, it is off the chart good.”

McAfee, who had stepped away from commentary due to burnout from his many outside projects, joined Michael Cole and Wade Barrett to call matches at the inaugural ESPN Unlimited PLE, held in his home state of Indiana. His return was met with excitement from fans, many of whom regard his chemistry with Cole as a highlight of WWE broadcasts.

While this appearance was a special one-off for Wrestlepalooza, Triple H’s remarks made it clear that the door remains open for McAfee to return more permanently in the future.

In addition to his commentary work, McAfee has competed inside the ring for WWE on several occasions — including a standout WarGames match in NXT and even a WrestleMania appearance.