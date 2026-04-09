Triple H Reveals When He Took Full Creative Control In WWE

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently appeared on the “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast hosted by Cody Rhodes. During the episode, they discussed several topics, including whether he sees WrestleMania 40 as the first event where he had complete control over the company’s creative direction.

Triple H said, “I think so. Though there was, and again, this is where I’m terrible with times, but it’s not like one day, ‘Here, it’s yours!’ and everything else went away. There were so many aspects to that of, ‘Hey, Vince is stepping away. You’re going to take this spot, but he’s chiming in.’ And he was still meeting with me all the time and still, you know, directing traffic from the sides. And there’s no real, it’s a weird, no real clear moment for me. But I would consider it that, yes.”

On the most difficult part of the transition period:

“At the end of the day, when people are like, ‘Yeah, but it’s your decision, right?’ Yeah, sort of. You know what I mean? Like you’re, yes, and you have to defend your position, and you have to be able to sell that to people and explain it to people. If it’s a little bit not your position or a little bit, ‘Well, why did this happen?’ And you don’t want to say, ‘Well, because, you know, it wasn’t totally my decision.’”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)