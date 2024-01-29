Triple H Says The Landscape Of The WWE Women’s Division Was Altered At The Royal Rumble

The opening matchup of Saturday night’s 2024 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event saw Damage CTRL’s Bayley come out victorious in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque took to his official Twitter (X) account shortly following the match and posted a photo of himself with Jade Cargill, Naomi and Liv Morgan, while also pointing out how the women’s division in the company was altered at the Royal Rumble.

Triple H wrote, “The landscape of the @WWE Women’s division was altered last night.” The connections that these three have with the @WWEUniverse is undeniable… and I have a feeling their momentum will be unstoppable. #RoyalRumble”

You can check out Triple H’s post below.