Triple H Shares Stories About The Kliq And Bam Bam Bigelow WWE Decision

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque appeared on the “What Do You Wanna Talk About?” podcast with Cody Rhodes to discuss various topics, including the different perspectives of each member of the Kliq.

Triple H said, “You know, talk about good old days and all that stuff. Everybody had a perspective. Shawn had the workers’ perspective. Kid had like this ‘indie worker’ perspective. Kev was like — Kev thought of everything in like movie scenes. Scott was like the basics. Scott would hit you with this like, ‘let me get this straight.’ And then he would say something so profound. Simple but like, profound that you were like, ‘Wow. Yeah that makes no sense.’ Or like, ‘Holy s**t.’ The levels of people in that car was just, it was — again, talk about learning tree. Vince, Pat [Patterson], [Jack] Lanza, all those guys in that car. Then you know, my friendship with Regal and just all these different things. Just all makes it what it is.”

On voting to keep Bigelow with WWE:

“There was a moment where a bunch of us were in a room and Vince was there. Famous meeting [in] Indianapolis. And Vince took out a roster and was like, ‘Who leaves, who stays?’ And this is a point in time when I was kind of new-ish, right? Like, I didn’t feel qualified to even be making that thing. But, I remember there was some people on there that their names came up. I remember one in particular and that’s Bam Bam Bigelow. And Bam Bam hated The Kliq. I think — I don’t know that anybody had an issue with him per se. B ut he just, for whatever reason, he hated [the Kliq]. And his name came up, and we had all written down our stuff on paper and given ‘em to Vince. And he’s like, ‘Hmm, you guys all unanimously want him here.’ And we’re like, ‘Yeah, he’s f**king really good.’ ‘Yeah, but he hates you guys.’ ‘So what? Like he’s — I want him on my team.’ I want him on the team. Because it’s not about, ‘You don’t like us,’ and it’s not about — he’s f**king good. So he should be here. There’s some other guys on there that we like a lot. I like him as a person. I like him as a person, but come or go, doesn’t matter. Those are tough decisions to make.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)