Triple H Thanks WWE Talent, Staff For Overcoming Issues For Monday’s RAW

Paul “Triple H” Levesque is proud of his crew.

As noted, several WWE Superstars faced travel issues getting into and leaving WWE Monday Night RAW this week in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

The WWE Chief Content Officer took to social media on Tuesday to offer high praise for the talent and crew for the job they did on this week’s three-hour WWE on USA Network program.

“I can’t say enough about the amazing job our talent, crew and staff did these last few days,” he wrote. “Through winter storms, blizzards and incredibly tough travel, they did what needed to be done to put on a show for the WWE Universe… which included completely redesigning WWE Raw on less than 24 hours’ notice.”

He continued, “They really are the best in the business. To put it simply, I couldn’t be more proud or grateful.”