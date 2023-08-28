Trish Stratus Ready To Move On From Becky Lynch After WWE Payback

Although she still has a steel cage match on the books against Becky Lynch, WWE Hall of Fame legend Trish Stratus is already ready to be done with her.

The women’s wrestling legend recently spoke with the Post-Gazette for an interview, during which she spoke about the cage match the two have scheduled for WWE Payback 2023.

“Finally put an end to all the time [Lynch has] wasted in my life. It’s a challenge. Am I a little scared of it? Yup. But that’s what drives me,” she said. “I’m going to prove to Becky that I’m the greatest of this generation by beating the greatest of her generation.”

Trish continued, “We’ve had a good little run and it’s been really fun. But it’s been a little long. I’m ready to move on, do other things and cross paths with other people.”

Check out the complete interview at Post-Gazette.com.