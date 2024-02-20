Two Big Bouts Announced For Next Week’s WWE RAW (2/26/2024)

The lineup is shaping up for the post-Elimination Chamber episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During this week’s WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth “go-home show” from Anaheim, CA., Shinsuke Nakamura was featured in a video package where he called out Sami Zayn for a fight “Anytime, Anywhere.”

Later in the show it was announced that the two will be meeting in one-on-one action next Monday night in San Jose, CA.

Also announced for the post-Elimination Chamber: Perth episode of Raw next Monday night is a tag-team Street Fight, with New Day duo Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods taking on Imperium duo Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage.