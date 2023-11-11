Two Matches Confirmed For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has added two new matches to the RAW lineup for this Monday’s episode.

This also comes as the company ramps up for its Survivor Series PLE on November 25, which will be headlined by The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) and JD McDonagh vs. Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes.

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and Damian Priest will face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso, The Miz will face Ivar, Piper Niven will face Tegan Nox, and Shinsuke Nakamura will face Otis.

RAW General Manager Adam Pearce announced two new matches for the show on Saturday morning:

* Xia Li vs. Indi Hartwell

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser