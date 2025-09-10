Hulk Hogan’s Estate Includes $4 Million In Publicity Rights, $200K In Crypto

According to Us Magazine, new court documents have revealed details about the estate of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan.

His son, Nick Hogan, has been named the sole beneficiary of more than $5 million in assets, while Hogan’s widow, Melanie Sky Daily, is listed as the surviving spouse.

Notably, Hogan’s daughter, Brooke Hogan, was not included in the estate per her own request.

The estate reportedly includes:

$200,000 in cryptocurrency

$799,000 in personal and intellectual property

$4 million in publicity rights

A possible medical malpractice claim connected to Hogan’s May 2025 neck surgery

TMZ recently reported that Daily intends to pursue legal action regarding the surgery.

In a separate matter, Nick Hogan has also filed a lawsuit against radio host Bubba The Love Sponge.