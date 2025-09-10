WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Logan Paul Can Surpass Every Hero In Wrestling

During an interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter shared his thoughts on Logan Paul’s future in professional wrestling, predicting that Paul could one day surpass every hero the business has ever seen.

Slaughter explained that Paul’s long-term success hinges on embracing the role of a villain before transitioning into a hero:

“Once he establishes himself as the biggest villain, he’ll be the biggest hero of all time. I think he’ll surpass every hero we’ve ever had in this business because once the people believe in him, like they did me at the alley fight. When they threw in the towel, people were like, ‘Wait, Sergeant ain’t done. Although he’s bleeding to death, he’s still trying to get back in the ring and fight Pat Patterson.’ And it was a way to stop the match without anybody getting pinned or losing. But it made Sergeant Slaughter. Everybody said, ‘That’s the toughest SOB we’ve ever seen, that he still wants to fight and he’s bleeding to death.’”

Slaughter believes Paul could follow a similar path:

“That could be what Logan Paul has to create. He’s got to be the biggest villain of all time. And then when the time is right, someone’s going to look out, ’cause he’s going to turn into the hero, and they’re going to blow the roof off… He will be better than all of us. He’s only had about 30 matches. I wish I could go back and be his manager or something.”

With less than 30 matches under his belt, Logan Paul has already captured the WWE United States Championship and headlined major events. According to Sgt. Slaughter, the best is still to come.