Triple H Reveals WrestlePalooza “Came Together Very Quickly”

WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently spoke with The Pat McAfee Show about the creation of the upcoming Wrestlepalooza premium live event, revealing that the show was put together in record time.

The September 20 event will be the first WWE PLE to air on ESPN’s new streaming platform, with WWE wrapping up its 2025 slate on Peacock earlier than expected.

According to Triple H, the quick turnaround was sparked by the opportunity to run Indianapolis on an open date. “There was a lot of thought, but it was in a brief period of time. We were sort of under the gun. As soon as we heard Indy was on the table and they had a date open, we were in. That was a no-brainer for us. We moved quickly on this whole thing. The whole thing came together very quickly.”

Levesque also confirmed that the idea for a September “mega-event” came directly from their new broadcast partner, “ESPN asked for the date, they wanted a mega-event, we said yes. We just had to pick a name and go.”

The timing is notable, as Wrestlepalooza will go head-to-head with AEW’s All Out, which has since been shifted to an earlier start time.

The card is shaping up to be one of WWE’s biggest of the year, with the following matches already confirmed or expected:

John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar (first-time-ever singles match)

CM Punk & AJ Lee vs. Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch (mixed tag team match)

A match to crown a new Women’s World Champion

The in-ring reunion of The Usos

Triple H also addressed AJ Lee’s long-awaited WWE return and teased further surprises for the show.

Fans can watch the full interview with Paul “Triple H” Levesque below.