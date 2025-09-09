Triple H Confirms Cody Rhodes For Wrestlepalooza, Reacts To WWE Unreal Criticism

Paul “Triple H” Levesque recently appeared on The Pat McAfee Show, where he addressed criticism of WWE shows such as Unreal that spotlight the behind-the-scenes world of pro wrestling.

Triple H pushed back on the backlash:

“It’s funny that the internet is all complaining that we’re lifting the curtain and showing you stuff. Meanwhile, they’re doing a podcast that all it does is talk about the behind-the-scenes sh*t that’s going on. I don’t understand that logic. The world knows. An eight-year-old kid picks up his iPhone, googles stuff, and it tells them all the behind-the-scenes stuff right there.”

In addition to addressing fan discourse, Triple H confirmed that Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes will appear at Wrestlepalooza.