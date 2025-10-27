Spoiler: Top WWE Stars Spotted In Anaheim Ahead Of Tonight’s RAW

Several top WWE stars are reportedly in Anaheim, California, for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw, the final stop before this weekend’s Saturday Night’s Main Event.

According to PWInsiderElite.com, Cody Rhodes is expected to be in attendance at the Honda Center, continuing WWE’s momentum heading into the World Heavyweight Championship showdown between CM Punk and Jey Uso.

The report also notes that Santos Escobar has been spotted in town ahead of the show. Escobar was seen on Sunday night in Anaheim, further fueling speculation about his on-screen return following reports of his new WWE contract. In addition, Jimmy Uso is confirmed to be in the area and is expected to appear during tonight’s broadcast.

Tonight’s episode will feature the final face-to-face confrontation between CM Punk and Jey Uso before they clash for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship this Saturday.

Two championship matches are also set for the night:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

Intercontinental Championship No. 1 Contender Match: Rusev vs. Penta

In addition, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella will face Roxanne Perez in singles action following Bella’s surprise in-ring return last week.

The show is also expected to feature appearances from LA Knight, Rhea Ripley, and Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch, who are locally advertised for the event.