CM Punk On WWE Future: “I Don’t Know How Long I’ve Got”

ut being in the latter stages of his career, Punk acknowledged the reality of time catching up and the importance of honoring those who have paved the way.

“I’m standing here now, you know, towards the end of my career,” Punk said. “John Cena’s hanging it up, and AJ Styles says he’s gonna retire next year. I don’t know how long I’ve got. I’m gonna go until the wheels fall off, and I just know that’s sooner rather than later.”

Punk emphasized that the upcoming generation of wrestlers is ready to carry the business forward, encouraging fans to appreciate the veterans while embracing the next wave of talent.

“So it’s important, I think, for all of us—not just myself—to celebrate all the wrestlers as they retire,” he continued. “There’s a whole new crop of people coming up to take our spots, and I think we’re anxiously awaiting that to happen in some respects.”

The comments arrive as Punk prepares for one of the biggest matches of his late-career run — facing Jey Uso for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night’s Main Event on November 1, 2025, in Salt Lake City, Utah.