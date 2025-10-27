Andrade Addresses WWE-AEW Situation Following Reported Legal Issue

st letter to AEW.

In response to the situation, Andrade took to Twitter/X to share an emotional reflection on his career, his sacrifices, and his lifelong dedication to professional wrestling.

“On October 18, 2003, my debut as a professional wrestler. My first paycheck was $4 dls. 80 pesos Mexicanos. I was only 13 years old. All I cared about was wrestling and enjoying the business. I invested so much of my time in the business. When I was in Saudi Arabia, my mother passed away, and I didn’t get back in time to say goodbye. Championship match vs Finn Balor. This year 2025 something similar happened to me in Europe: my father almost died, and I wasn’t there anyway, and more. These are things you do because I love the business and this happens in many companies.”

Alongside his message, Andrade shared a video revisiting his hometown of Gomez Palacio, Durango, Mexico, where he first began his wrestling journey.

“This is Gomez Palacio, Durango, where I was raised. I open up to the public so you can see where I started. Things like, where I was born, my parents’ home, my first match. In the place where I made my debut. I used to come here to run, to do my physical fitness. I feel proud to be from Gomez Palacio, Durango. I hope you enjoyed this video.”

Andrade’s heartfelt post has resonated deeply with fans, offering a rare glimpse into the sacrifices he has made throughout his two-decade career. His current status with AEW remains uncertain as both sides reportedly navigate the legal situation.