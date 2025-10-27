AEW Announces “New Year’s Smash” Dynamite For December 31, 2025

All Elite Wrestling will close out 2025 with a special “New Year’s Smash” edition of AEW Dynamite, officially announced for Wednesday, December 31, 2025, in Omaha, Nebraska.

The year-end event will take place at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena and marks AEW’s final broadcast of 2025. This continues the company’s annual New Year’s Smash tradition, which serves as the celebratory finale to the AEW calendar year.

Tickets for the event go on sale to the general public on Monday, November 3.

AEW is promoting the show with a new graphic featuring Hangman Page, Kris Statlander, and Darby Allin. The December 31 episode will also act as the fallout edition from AEW’s final pay-per-view of the year, Worlds End, which takes place on Saturday, December 27 at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

This will be AEW’s second visit to the Liberty First Credit Union Arena. The promotion previously debuted in Nebraska earlier this year with a March episode of Dynamite that also included the taping of two special one-hour editions of Slam Dunk Collision.

With this final 2025 date confirmed, AEW is now expected to announce its January 2026 schedule in the coming weeks. The company has already revealed an international tour stop in Australia for February 2026, featuring both Grand Slam Australia 2026 and a House Rules live event.