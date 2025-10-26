Billy Gunn Reveals Reason Behind His AEW TV Absence

WrestlePurists reports that WWE Hall of Famer and professional wrestling legend Billy Gunn has clarified the reason for his recent absence from AEW television.

This update follows Gunn’s earlier statement during an interview with Fuel & Flex (as reported by Fightful), in which he mentioned that he still has stress fractures in his back.

However, according to a statement from Gunn’s representative, he is in good health, and the fractures are an old injury that he has managed for years.

The condition is not affecting his wrestling or training. The representative also mentioned that Gunn’s absence from AEW is simply due to not being booked by the creative team.

Gunn’s last appearance on AEW programming was on the August 23rd episode of Collision, where he entered the ring to help Max Caster after Anthony Bowens began attacking Caster, his former tag team partner in The Acclaimed. Gunn intervened and told Bowens to back off.