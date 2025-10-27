Backstage News On The Rascalz Possibly Joining AEW

As previously reported by PWMania.com, the TNA Wrestling contracts of Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz are set to expire at the end of the year. Additionally, Wes Lee was released from WWE earlier this month, and Myron Reed, who has been a member of the TNA group, has been working without a contract since August.

According to Sean Ross Sapp in the latest Fightful Select Answers, there has been no indication of specific interest from AEW in bringing these wrestlers in, despite a question from a reader regarding the possibility. However, this situation could change when these wrestlers become free agents in January 2026.

A report from last week stated that WWE decided to release Lee because he had been with NXT for five years without any plans for him on the main roster. Lee’s non-compete clause with WWE is set to expire in November, and it is anticipated that indie wrestling promotions will have significant interest in him once he is available.

Lee is a former NXT North American Champion, while Miguel has held the TNA X-Division Championship twice. Both Miguel and Wentz are former TNA World Tag Team Champions, and Lee and Wentz were part of the NXT Tag Team Champions, known as MSK, during their time in WWE NXT.