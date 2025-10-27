WWE Cryptic Videos Revealed

Over the past several days, WWE fans have been buzzing online about a series of mysterious teaser videos circulating across social media. Many speculated that the clips hinted at an upcoming storyline or the return of a major star — but a new report has now clarified their true purpose.

According to PWInsiderElite.com, the cryptic videos are not connected to any ongoing WWE storyline. Instead, they are part of an elaborate marketing campaign promoting WrestleMania 42.

The report notes that several of WWE’s top stars were recently at WWE Headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut, filming material for the campaign. Among those confirmed to have taken part in the shoot were Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Brock Lesnar.

There had been online speculation that the videos were teasing the return of GUNTHER, who is expected to return to television soon, or Santos Escobar, who is rumored to appear on WWE Raw tonight. However, PWInsider has confirmed that neither superstar is connected to these videos.

Additional reporting from WrestleVotes stated that the full promotional video is expected to be revealed today.

It’s a WM42 promo and it’s expected to be revealed, in full, sometime later today. — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) October 27, 2025

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, 2026, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. This will mark the third time the Las Vegas area has hosted WWE’s biggest annual event — following WrestleMania IX (1993) and the record-breaking WrestleMania 41 (2025).