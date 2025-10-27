Logan Paul Ending Boxing Career To Focus On WWE

It appears Logan Paul has officially closed the door on his boxing career, according to his close friend and Impaulsive co-host Mike Majlak.

Speaking to TMZ Sports in Los Angeles, Majlak revealed that Paul’s focus is now entirely on professional wrestling, noting that the WWE United States Champion is committed to his role within the company.

“Absolutely not,” Majlak said when asked if Paul would ever return to boxing. “I think he’s going to WWE and wrestle for the rest of his life. That’s it, yeah. His brother [Jake Paul] is the boxer.”

Majlak emphasized that Jake Paul is now the family’s dedicated boxer, highlighting Jake’s active record of 12-1, compared to Logan’s 0-1 professional boxing mark.

Logan Paul signed with WWE in 2022, but his involvement increased significantly after Monday Night Raw moved to Netflix in 2025. While officially listed as a full-time talent, Paul works a selective schedule similar to that of a part-time performer.

Paul’s last boxing appearance came in 2023, when he defeated Dillon Danis by disqualification. Since then, his focus has shifted entirely to WWE, where he has competed in several major Premium Live Events, including: Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber: Toronto, WrestleMania 41, SummerSlam, and Clash in Paris.

Paul has shared the ring with many of WWE’s biggest stars, including John Cena, AJ Styles, CM Punk, Seth Rollins, Drew McIntyre, and Randy Orton. His Clash in Paris match against Cena was widely praised as one of his standout performances to date.

Additionally, his SummerSlam tag team match featuring Drew McIntyre, Randy Orton, and singer Jelly Roll attracted major mainstream coverage, further solidifying Paul’s crossover appeal.

With his boxing days seemingly behind him, Logan Paul appears to be focusing entirely on becoming one of WWE’s top crossover superstars.