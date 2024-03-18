Two More Superstars Announced For WWE World During WrestleMania Weekend

WWE World is the place to be during WrestleMania XL Weekend.

This week, WWE has announced Drew McIntyre and “Main Event” Jey Uso have joined the long, growing list of top WWE Superstars scheduled to appear at WWE World during WrestleMania XL Weekend in Philadelphia, PA.

Tickets are available for purchase at Fanaticsevents.com/WWE/tickets. WWE World is set to take place from Thursday, April 4th, to Monday, April 8th, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Previously announced as appearing are CM Punk, Charlotte Flair, Cody Rhodes, Rey Mysterio, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Randy Orton, Rhea Ripley and World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin'” Rollins.