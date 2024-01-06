Two More WWE Superstars Declare Themselves For The 2024 Royal Rumble Match

WWE held their New Year’s Revolution special episode of Friday Night SmackDown this week from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. During the show, two more Superstars have made their intentions clear and have declared themselves for the respective 2024 Royal Rumble matches.

“The All Mighty” Bobby Lashley cut a promo on the show and put over Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins as the duo made their intentions clear that they want to become the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions. Lashley then said he is going to get back to being “The All Mighty” in 2024 and declared himself for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match.

“The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair appeared in a backstage segment and confronted Damage CTRL as they were celebrating IYO SKY’s impressive victory over Michin to retain her WWE Women’s Championship earlier in the show. After exchanging words with members of the group, Belair officially declared herself for the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

WWE Royal Rumble 2024 is set to take place on Saturday, January 27th from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.