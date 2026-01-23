Two New Segments Set For 1/26 WWE Raw

WWE is loading up the next episode of Monday Night Raw with major Royal Rumble fallout implications.

AJ Styles is officially scheduled to appear on the upcoming Raw, where he will address the WWE Universe just days before his highly anticipated showdown with Gunther at the Royal Rumble. The match has been promoted with added intrigue due to ongoing speculation that it could represent a retirement bout for Styles, giving his remarks significant emotional weight heading into the premium live event.

Also announced for the show is an exclusive interview with Gunther. The dominant champion is expected to speak on his mindset entering the clash with Styles, as well as the pressure surrounding a match that has quickly become one of the most talked-about bouts on the Royal Rumble card.

That’s not all for the January 26 episode of Raw from Toronto.

Previously advertised for the show is the return of Bron Breakker, along with a tag team title eliminator match featuring The New Day vs. American Made vs. Alpha Academy vs. Los Americanos, with championship implications on the line.

Raw continues to stack its lineup as the road to the Royal Rumble reaches its final stretch.