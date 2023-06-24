Exclusive: Ultra Violette Opens Up About Working At AEW & IMPACT Wrestling, Her Future, House Of Glory, More

Ultra Violette exclusively spoke with PWMania.com‘s Scott Mitchell (@ScottsScoop44) about a wide range of topics including how she got into the business, her time at IMPACT Wrestling and AEW, House of Glory, working with Miyu Yamashita, and more.

You can check out the complete interview below:

When and why did you get into professional wrestling growing up as a kid?

“I grew up with a single mom and she wanted me to be a princess. She didn’t let me watch anything but PBS Kids and Disney Channel, but one day there was nothing on TV and I get to channel 47 which was Telemundo, and it was Monday Night Raw with the Spanish voiceovers, and I was like what is this? I was sucked in and thought it was amazing. My family tried to ruin it with every single thing, but I was just sucked into the storylines. I was obsessed. The next summer I got internet, which we didn’t have for a while, and I spent all of my life googling wrestlers and finding out stuff like where they grew up, and how much they weighed. I had a notebook full of all of it, and I was obsessed. Ever since then, I loved it.”

Did you have any favorites or any inspirations when you first got into it?

“What’s so crazy is when I first got into wrestling, I was a little bit ashamed because everyone’s answer would be Hulk Hogan or Stone Cold. I’d give my answer, which would be all the members of Evolution. I would get shamed by others for it but growing up I think it’s cooler now to say it. Those are my favorites. Their move sets, mannerisms, and storylines were definitely my favorite.”

When and why did you really decide you wanted to go all in and become a professional wrestler?

“I always knew I wanted to do it. Back then, all the Divas were 5’7” and up, and I’m like 5’4” so I would hope they took me and that wasn’t a dealbreaker. I always wanted to do it, but I wasn’t sure if I could do it. I saved up all my lunch money from my senior year of high school and I was going to run away because I googled schools, and I saw one in Georgia called WWA4. They had dorms and made it sound like a college. They give you housing, take care of you, help you find a job, and it just sounded great. So, I saved all my lunch money and practically starved myself most of my senior year. When I graduated, I got into college, and everything was kind of set up for me from high school to get to college. One day I was with my friends who I met through school, and one of them was a big wrestling fan. I was always a closet fan because girls weren’t supposed to be into wrestling. Somehow it got out and all of his friends became my friends, and we would watch wrestling together. They told me they were going to join a wrestling school the summer before college, and I should join them. I asked where they were going to go, and they said NYWC on Long Island. I went there, and the day before we were going to go, my friend’s car broke down and we were in the city. So, it was kind of a trip. So, they told me about joining this other school, House of Glory. It wasn’t what it is now, and there were no girls at the time, it was in the corner of a little boxing gym, and I just didn’t want to go there. I didn’t know who anyone was, and they told me we had to go there, so I ended up trying it out. I joined without my mom knowing and picked up a job to help pay for my dues. I went behind her back and joined, and the rest is history.”

Obviously, House of Glory is a very prestigious professional wrestling school. With The Amazing Red as a trainer there, what was it like to learn under him and everyone you got to work with throughout your time there so far?

“It was very challenging. You go in thinking it will be easy, and the amount of athleticism it took was eye-opening. I remember watching this interview with Undertaker, and he spoke about how every time he retired/took a break, he would come back, and his body lost that wrestling callus, which would hurt even more. To build up that callus from scratch is hard work. It makes you better. Nobody bs’s you there. They push you to be greater and greater. He won’t let you go out there and look foolish. He’ll teach you your fundamentals and he’ll make sure you master it before you go out there and actually do it.”

You’re no stranger to gold there as well, as you won the House of Glory Women’s Championship twice. More recently against Natalia Markova, what was it like winning the championship both times?

“Whenever you get gold, it’s super special and means a lot. It holds a special place in my heart because you have been there from scratch building everything. It took me so long, and with the struggles I’ve dealt with, it definitely means something to be able to represent the House of Glory and everyone who has come in before me. Everyone who walks in, there’s an eye on you and pressure on you, and to hear good feedback just means a lot.”

More recently, you were given the opportunity to work with Miyu Yamashita at House of Glory. What was that match like for you?

“I don’t know if you saw the outcome of that match, it was very good and very competitive. She almost got the best of me, but the bookers, Amazing Red and Bryan XL definitely had my back. We’ve known each other for a very long time and they’re kind of like my ride or dies now. It was great, I don’t know if Miyu would agree, but yeah.”

You also got to work at WSU quite a few times with the likes of Shazza McKenzie, and Veda Scott, and even formed a team with Masha Slamovich. What has your time been like there?

“I would credit WSU a lot for my journey and for helping me get to who I am now. Once you’re established it’s very easy to give you the spotlight. But when I was a young worker just getting started, they definitely gave me a lot of opportunities that helped me grow and become who I am today. I was always very thankful to be a part of their family and for all the opportunities that came from there. I always had a great time at WSU.”

You also got to work on the national stage as well with appearances in IMPACT Wrestling and AEW. What was it like to work for both of those companies on a bigger stage?

“At IMPACT Wrestling, I wish I could have that opportunity now. I’m more seasoned and have more under my belt for sure. It was a little intimidating. I was very young, and the production differed greatly from an Indy show. AEW was a lot of fun. I was very happy to be in the ring with Diamante. When I had the AEW opportunity, I definitely felt much more ready for it, and it was a lot more fun. You can enjoy it more when you’re ready.”

You’re also no stranger to Capital Championship Wrestling as well. About a month ago you got the opportunity to wrestle on CCW Flatline. What has your time been like there?

“Another great thing. I’ve definitely been very blessed in my career. You always hear about all these horror stories, but CCW was just another family who took me in and took care of me. I had a great feud with Christina Marie. I’d say we have some unfinished business. Just a lot of great opportunities there. They have great exposure and a lot of great opportunities for networking, as well.”

More recently, you wrestled twice at Ladies Night Out: Triple Shot 2. Once again JC Storm, and the other against your upcoming tag team partner, Nikii Duke. What was it like working twice in one day and the atmosphere overall?

“I definitely did it before. It’s much more challenging. You have to be ready. It’s a lot of fun though. We were out in North Carolina, and it’s been a while since I’ve been there. It was just a lot of fun to perform there again.”

What’s next for you? Are there any future goals in your mind, or future opponents you’d like to square off against?

“I feel like this is everyone’s answer, but I really do want to get out of the country. During my first run, I said my 2020 goal was to get out of the country, and then in March of that year I went to Canada. It was my first time, but this year I’d like to go overseas. Amazing Red trains us a lot in the Joshi structure, and I’m a big fan of that style of wrestling. We watch a lot of their matches, and it would definitely be a full-circle moment for me to get over there too. There’s a lot of struggling some days, but the amount of love and positivity from the fans just means the world, so thank you all.”

You can follow Ultra Violette on TikTok and Instagram. You can check out her merchandise at her ProWrestlingTees store as well.