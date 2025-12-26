Matt Hardy Teases ‘Authentic’ New Storyline In TNA

Pro wrestling legend and TNA World Tag Team Champion Matt Hardy recently discussed various topics on his podcast, “The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.”

A significant point he addressed was the ongoing storyline involving himself and his brother, Jeff Hardy, in their program with The Righteous, featuring Vincent and Dutch.

Matt Hardy said, “That is something I feel that is — if something seems authentic, they’ll buy into it a lot more. I was just gonna say, the thing we are doing with The Righteous, which you’ll be seeing over the next few weeks of TV, is going to come off as very authentic. It has their flavor to it, which is The Righteous. They’re these cult members, right? And you know, they show up and you’ll see their motivation soon, what’s happening. But I feel like people are gonna gonna follow this, and it’s gonna seem very authentic.”

On their past:

“I’m very happy to be able to delve into these guys. We worked with them at AEW. But I mean, it was a big nothingburger, because it was like a match and no story whatever. But I mean, there’s a good story and like, people are going to f***ing be into this. By the time we get to that first episode of AMC and Genesis, people are going to be very into what we’re doing. They’re going to be emotionally invested. I would bet money.”

On how he and Jeff will go in a new direction in this storyline:

“As far as new things — Jeff and I, we have this thing that we’ve been wanting to do for a while, and that we’ve been talking about doing. And the more we talked about it this week, I think this thing with The Righteous we’re doing is the perfect bridge to get there. Where Jeff and I want to go in a direction we’ve never been before, which I think would be pretty exciting, and I think it would feel very authentic. And maybe even every once in a while I’ll pop off, maybe even lean into it a little bit. So I don’t believe in doing s**t that is outrageous. I would like to do things that make sense. I would like to do things that have plenty of great continuity. And I don’t want to do things that are going to insult people’s intelligence. I want to do things that are authentic, that seem real to a degree. But with that same thing being said, I think you can add some fun elements into these things. You can add some twists and turns and whatnot. But at the end of the day, I want to provide quality entertainment, quality storytelling, when it’s all said and done.”

