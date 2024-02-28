Upcoming Episode Of AEW Dynamite Has Been Rescheduled

All Elite Wrestling announced that their April 10th episode of Dynamite in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada has been rescheduled to May 1st.

There is no word yet on why the change of schedule was made, but updates will be provided as soon as it has been made available.

You can check out the press release below.

“The AEW Dynamite & Rampage previously scheduled for April 10, 2024 at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg has been rescheduled to May 1, 2024. Fans who have already purchased tickets will have their original tickets valid for admission to the event on May 1. Fans who cannot attend on the rescheduled date or who wish to seek a refund have until Tuesday, March 5 to request a refund from Ticketmaster or the original point of purchase. After March 5, all sales are final.”