Upcoming WWE RAW Postponed, Rescheduled As SmackDown

WWE had scheduled an episode of RAW at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte for August 31st. However, the venue has now announced that the show has been postponed. It will instead take place on February 19th, 2027, as an episode of SmackDown.

You can check out the full announcement below:

“Monday Night RAW scheduled for Monday, August 31st at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC, has been rescheduled to Friday, February 19, 2027, where Friday Night SmackDown will now take place. All tickets purchased for the Monday, August 31 event will be honored on Friday, February 19, 2027. Purchasers that cannot attend the rescheduled date and prefer a refund, this option is available until Tuesday June 30 by accessing your Ticketmaster Account and selecting the Request Refund button.”

The reason for the taping’s postponement has not been disclosed. Additionally, a WWE SmackDown episode scheduled for September 4th in Cincinnati, Ohio, has been canceled, and a new location for that date has not yet been announced.