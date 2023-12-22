Update On AEW Collision: Holiday Bash Ticket Sales For This Week

How are the tickets moving for this week’s episode of AEW Collision?

Let’s find out!

Wrestle Tix is reporting that All Elite Wrestling has sold 3,386 tickets for Saturday night’s special “Holiday Bash” episode of AEW Collision at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

There are 1,079 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 4,465 seats.

On tap for this week’s AEW Collision: Holiday Bash show on Saturday night is The Acclaimed & Daddy Ass vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti for the AEW Trios titles, Thunder Rosa & Abadon vs. Julia Hart & Skye Blue in women’s tag-team action, Christian Cage’s response to Adam Copeland’s challenge, Keith Lee vs. “The Machine” Brian Cage, as well as three AEW Continental Classic Tournament bouts in the Blue League, with Bryan Danielson vs. Claudio Castagnoli, Brody King vs. Daniel Garcia and Eddie Kingston vs. Andrade El Idolo scheduled.

Make sure to join us here on Saturday night at 8/7c for live AEW Collision: Holiday Bash results coverage from San Antonio, TX.