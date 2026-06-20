Update On AEW Keeping Plans Quiet For Forbidden Door Pay-Per-View

Several wrestlers working AEW Forbidden Door next week reportedly hadn’t been informed of their roles as of Wednesday, per sources with knowledge of talent across AEW, NJPW, and CMLL.

While the situation has left some names in the dark, multiple talent noted it isn’t out of the ordinary, match assignments for the crossover event typically come together during the week of the show.

One of the bigger stories heading into this year’s Forbidden Door involves Gabe Kidd. NJPW sources indicate the promotion had significant plans for Kidd earlier this year, including title-related directions, before an injury forced a rethink. His pre-injury comments aimed at New Japan had been expected to feed into a Forbidden Door storyline, though whether those threads are still being picked up now that he’s back remains to be seen.

Kidd made his return to NJPW competition last week and has since declared for the G1 Climax.

On the creative side, AEW has reportedly kept Forbidden Door plans tightly under wraps, with details being shared on a strict need-to-know basis. Talent are expected to get clearer direction on their roles in the coming days.

(H/T: Fightful Select)