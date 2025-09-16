Update On American Nightmare Lawsuit

The trademark lawsuit involving Cody Rhodes, WWE, and Fanatics saw a new filing last week.

On September 12, Wesley Eisol — a Boston-area hardcore punk frontman who alleges he holds the rights to the “American Nightmare” trademark — submitted a motion in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California (Western Division, Los Angeles).

Eisol is requesting additional time to respond to the motion to dismiss that was filed by Rhodes, WWE, and Fanatics. He is seeking to move his deadline to November 14. Should the extension be approved, the defendants would then have until December 5 to issue their reply.

The court has scheduled December 19 as the hearing date to consider the dismissal motion. At this time, no ruling has been made on Eisol’s request for more time.