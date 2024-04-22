Update On Battle Royal For Vacant Women’s World Title Tonight On WWE RAW

You can add a big name for the Battle Royal set for tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw.

Ahead of the weekly three-hour WWE on USA Network red brand television program, which will be the second-to-last Raw before WWE Backlash: France, Becky Lynch has confirmed her participation in tonight’s advertised Battle Royal.

“I’ve beaten many people to become champion but never all at once,” Lynch wrote via X. “Tonight I change that. My “vacation” is over. See you on Raw.”

As noted, WWE has announced a Battle Royal to crown the vacant WWE Women’s World Champion after former title-holder Rhea Ripley was forced to relinquish the gold due to injury.

Additionally, WWE has released a special compilation video with WWE Superstars such as Liv Morgan, Shayna Baszler, Chelsea Green, and others reacting to “Mami” vacating the title, as well as tonight’s high stakes Battle Royal to crown the new champion.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Monday Night Raw results coverage from the Schottenstein Center in Columbus, Ohio.