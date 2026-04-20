Update On Cody Rhodes Injury At WrestleMania 42, Not Medically Cleared

Cody Rhodes sustained a significant injury during his Undisputed WWE Championship match against Randy Orton in the main event of WrestleMania 42 Night One.

According to PWInsider, the injury occurred when Orton delivered a punch late in the match, which led to severe swelling around Rhodes’ left eye. WWE later shared backstage footage showing medical personnel treating Rhodes, with his eye visibly swollen shut.

The match itself featured multiple chaotic moments. After Rhodes accidentally eye-poked Orton, Orton hit referee Charles Robinson with an RKO. Rhodes attempted an Avalanche Cross Rhodes, but Orton countered with another RKO.

Pat McAfee then appeared wearing a neck brace and referee shirt to count the pinfall, though his slow count allowed Rhodes to kick out. A frustrated Orton responded by hitting McAfee with an RKO, opening the door for Rhodes to hit Cross Rhodes and secure the victory.

Following the match, Orton launched a brutal post-match assault, striking Rhodes with the championship and delivering a Punt Kick before standing tall to close the show.

Further details on Rhodes’ condition were revealed during the WrestleMania 42 Night Two pre-show. WWE host Jackie Redmond confirmed that Rhodes is currently not medically cleared to compete.

Redmond stated that Rhodes required sutures to his face and four staples to the back of his head following the match. She also noted that the impact of Orton’s Punt Kick to Rhodes’ orbital area was severe, leaving his eye completely shut.

“I can confirm that Cody Rhodes is not medically cleared… the damage from that main event was severe. Afterwards, Rhodes needed three sutures to the face and four staples to the back of the head… the impact to Cody’s orbital socket was so severe that his eye is still completely shut.”

At this time, there is no timetable for Rhodes’ return.