Update On Construction Of New Venue For WWE Royal Rumble 2026

PWMania.com previously reported that a new stadium is being constructed in Saudi Arabia specifically for the 2026 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event (PLE).

The status of the stadium’s completion has become a popular topic of discussion on social media recently.

A recent video posted on Twitter (X) showcases the stadium’s construction progress. This follows a report from PWInsider.com indicating that the venue is “very close” to completion.

The 2026 WWE Royal Rumble PLE is scheduled to take place on Saturday, January 31st, at the new location in the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, rather than at the Kingdom Arena.

The event will be broadcast live on the ESPN App and available internationally on Netflix.