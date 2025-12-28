Update On Dominik Mysterio Suffering Shoulder Injury At AAA Guerra De Titanes

As PWMania.com previously reported, reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion and AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio suffered a shoulder injury during the December 20th AAA Guerra de Titanes event in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Dominik reportedly injured his shoulder after taking a DDT from WWE Hall of Famer and his father, Rey Mysterio, during the main event tag team match that featured Rey Mysterio and Rey Fenix against Dominik and El Grande Americano. It was noted that Dominik could barely use his arm following the injury.

Despite the injury, Dominik continued to work the match and even took a Michinoku Driver. Rey Mysterio subsequently hit Dominik with a 619 and a Splash, securing the pinfall victory for himself and Rey Fenix.

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, when an injury like this occurs in WWE, a doctor typically comes out to assess it. However, that did not happen in this case to avoid detracting from the match. Meltzer also mentioned that Dominik was still “hurting the next day” and needed to have his shoulder checked and evaluated.

Although Dominik appeared on the new episode of RAW, which premiered on Netflix two nights later, the episode was actually taped the night before, on December 19, along with Friday Night SmackDown.