Update On Giulia Following Match On WWE SmackDown

According to F4WOnline.com, WWE Women’s United States Champion Giulia faced Tiffany Stratton in a non-title match this past Friday night on SmackDown. Giulia’s trainer, Matthew Ennis, revealed in a now-deleted Instagram post that she was in significant pain after the match. As a result, they decided to alter their training session plans, which ultimately helped Giulia feel better afterward and prepared her for more intense training the following day.

The report noted that Ennis did not specify any particular injury Giulia may have sustained during the match or whether it would affect her in the future. Giulia reportedly felt “banged up” following her match against Stratton, but the severity of her injury remains unclear. There are currently no updates on whether she will need to take time off, but more information will be provided as it becomes available.

In the match, Giulia defeated Stratton, taking advantage of a distraction caused by Kiana James when the former Women’s Champion attempted the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Giulia countered by getting her knees up and rolled up Stratton for the pinfall victory. It is uncertain if the two will have a rematch at WrestleMania 42.