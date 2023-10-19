Update On Jerry Lawler’s Health Following His Massive Stroke

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry “The King” Lawler recently appeared as a guest on the Sportskeeda WrestleBinge show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Lawler gave an update on his medical condition:

“I’ve had a bunch of different things done, but I’m still going to rehab three times a week. Probably the main thing that’s drawing me back now as you could probably tell as you hear me talk, my voice is not the same as it was beforehand. It’s slowly coming back in, but it needs to come back a little more before I can go and do a lot of just making sense with my speech and vocabulary.”

On what’s involved in his rehab:

“One is speech. That’s my main one. That’s three times a week. When I just started this right after I had the stroke, I could barely talk. Now I go in and I sit down with this rehab lady and we just talk about different things and she has me read stuff. All of this stuff has just helped me day in and day out to get my vocabulary better. Then, I’m not sure what it’s called, but it’s where where my right arm and my right leg and everything on the right side of the body is still, it’s not hurting me where I can’t walk around, I can still walk around, but I don’t have really good control of writing my autograph.”

A message to his fans:

“I would like to say thank you for being concerned and worried about my upkeep and what I’ve had going on. It’s just awesome to know that there are fans out there that really are wondering what I am doing during my time and it’s nice to talk to them.”





