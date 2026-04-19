Update On Leila Grey’s Post-Surgery Recovery

AEW star Leila Grey suffered a torn ACL last December during her title match against Mercedes Moné. She underwent surgery in March and has been in recovery since then.

Recently, Grey participated in a virtual signing for East Coast Autograph Auctions, where she discussed several topics, including an update on her recovery process following the surgery.

Grey said, “It’s a long process, but, I’m trying to stay positive. Doing what I gotta do to come back strong, make a big comeback because I miss all you guys so much. I miss going to work, I miss wrestling, I miss being in the ring. It’s gonna be a long recovery. That is for sure, but I am definitely doing good on my physical therapy and I’m healing up and I’m going even a little faster than the healing timeline by my doctor so, it’s going good but it’s definitely gonna be a while.”

On Moné:

“She was with me the whole time afterward. She did not leave my side. Mercedes has been great.”

For athletes, the typical recovery time after ACL surgery is at least six months. Grey is married to Luke Kurtis, an OVW wrestler.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)