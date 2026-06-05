AEW Chooses Not To Renew Contracts Of The Butcher And The Blade

According to Sean Ross Sapp from Fightful Select, The Butcher and The Blade have officially left AEW after the company chose not to extend their contracts.

The report confirms that they are now free agents and can compete or sign with any promotion.

The Butcher and The Blade made their AEW debuts on the November 27, 2019 episode of Dynamite, managed by The Bunny (now known as Allie in TNA). They were key figures in the tag team division throughout 2020 and became part of the short-lived Hardy Family Office stable in April 2021.

The duo hasn’t competed together in AEW or ROH since the January 10, 2024, episode of ROH TV. They reunited on the independent circuit for a match at Limitless Wrestling’s Bissell Brothers Bash in March. The Blade has remained active in the indie scene, most recently competing for C4 Wrestling on May 22.

The Butcher mentioned in March that they were still under contract, and The Blade, who had been injured, was cleared to return.