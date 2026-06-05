Update On Mick Foley Potentially Wrestling One More Match In AEW

Pro wrestling legend and AEW star Mick Foley signed with the company ahead of the 2026 AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view (PPV), as previously reported by PWMania.com.

There has been considerable speculation about whether Foley will wrestle a match for AEW, and Foley himself has said he believes he could have one final match with the company.

According to a report from Wrestlevotes Radio on Fightful Select, AEW sources indicate that Foley is determined to have one more match, which he envisions will take place in AEW. Additionally, the report mentioned that AEW President and CEO Tony Khan would be keen to book this match, provided Foley receives medical clearance to compete.

It was also noted that AEW World Champion MJF had already begun developing a feud with Foley, even before the company’s official television debut with AEW Dynamite on October 2, 2019. However, it is important to clarify that there is no confirmation of any match being planned, whether Foley will be cleared to wrestle, or who he might face in such a scenario.