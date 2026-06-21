Update On Mercedes Mone’s AEW Return

Former AEW TBS Champion “The CEO” Mercedes Moné made her much-anticipated return to AEW programming earlier this month, stepping in for the injured Willow Nightingale in the Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament.

Sean Ross Sapp addressed a fan question about her return in the latest edition of the Fightful Select Answers Q&A.

A fan inquired whether Moné would still have returned to AEW programming if Nightingale had not been injured. In his response, Sapp pointed out that Moné was already scheduled to return soon, even though she wasn’t set to compete in the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

However, due to Nightingale’s injuries, the plans changed, and Moné’s return was expedited. She is now slated to compete in the finals after defeating Alex Windsor in the quarterfinals and Hazuki in the semifinals.

Moné aims to win her second Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in AEW, having previously won it last year by defeating Jamie Hayter in the finals.