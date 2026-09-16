Update On Mustafa Ali’s TNA Return

TNA Wrestling star Mustafa Ali has been absent from the company since sustaining serious injuries during his Steel Cage Match against Jason Hotch at TNA Lockdown. Ali suffered fractured ribs and a punctured lung during the match. Despite these injuries, he managed to defeat Hotch and regain the International Championship.

Ali is scheduled to appear on the September 24th episode of TNA iMPACT on AMC, where he is expected to participate in one of the featured matches. This episode will be broadcast live from the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas. TNA is also set to hold another round of tapings at the same location on September 25th.

This news follows reports of Ali’s legitimate injuries, which were expected to keep him sidelined until TNA’s September TV tapings. He also withdrew from scheduled independent appearances in Melbourne, Australia, and Glasgow, Scotland. Over the weekend, Ali hinted at his return with a video on X.