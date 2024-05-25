Update On Plans For Megan Bayne’s AEW Return Debut

It looks like Megan Bayne could be headed to AEW.

Fightful Select is reporting that the women’s wrestling talent could soon be finally working with the promotion after initially being under contract to the company.

Bayne has been under an AEW contract for years, but was on the sidelines due to an injury for quite a while.

At the urging of AEW management, she would go on to become a standout performer in the STARDOM promotion while also seeking out other bookings to stay busy.

It looks like now she could finally be heading back to AEW.

She is confirmed to be under a deal with the promotion, and creative pitches have started being made to officially bring her in and introduce her to their audience on television.

Early indications were that she would be working in a heel capacity.

The 25 year old women’s wrestler last appeared in a dark match for AEW back in June of 2023.