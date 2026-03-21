Update On Roxanne Perez Following Surgery And WWE Absence

WWE star Roxanne Perez has been out of action since February. Before her absence, she was a prominent figure on RAW, participating in several high-profile storylines with The Judgment Day.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Perez has been actively working out in the gym in recent weeks following surgery in February to remove a benign mass.

The report also noted that, although she has not yet been medically cleared for competition, her current status indicates a significant recovery process is underway.

Despite her time away, Perez’s position within the company has not changed substantially. WWE continues to view her as a key talent for future storylines in the women’s division.

While an official timeline for her return has not been confirmed, further updates are anticipated once medical evaluations are completed. For now, Perez is focused on preparing for a full recovery ahead of her return to the ring.