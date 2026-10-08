Update On Seth Rollins’ WWE TV Return Ahead Of SmackDown

Seth Rollins is scheduled to compete at this week’s WWE SmackDown taping, although his official return to televised WWE programming remains unconfirmed.

The former World Heavyweight Champion is being advertised for a six-man tag team dark match following the October 9 episode of SmackDown at the Lafayette Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana.

Rollins is scheduled to join forces with LA Knight and Solo Sikoa against members of 946, represented by Royce Keys, Bronco Nima and Lucien Price.

The match will take place after Friday’s Money in the Bank go-home episode, meaning it is not currently scheduled to air as part of the televised broadcast. As always, advertised lineups remain subject to change.

Although Rollins has continued wrestling at WWE live events, including appearances during the company’s summer and South American tours, he has not competed on WWE television since facing Roman Reigns on Night 2 of SummerSlam on August 2.

His absence from televised competition has led to ongoing speculation about when WWE intends to bring him back into its weekly storylines.

A recent report suggested that WWE had considered having Rollins return during the Money in the Bank premium live event on October 10. However, those plans were reportedly changed, with officials opting to wait for a more suitable opportunity to reintroduce him.

There is currently no confirmed date for Rollins’ television return, and his advertised appearance in Friday’s dark match does not necessarily mean he will be featured on SmackDown itself.

Meanwhile, Rollins’ scheduled tag team partner LA Knight has a major championship opportunity ahead of him this weekend.

Knight is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank on Saturday, October 10, in New Orleans, Louisiana.