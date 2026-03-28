Update On Steve Maclin After Injury At TNA Sacrifice Event

During TNA Sacrifice 2026 on Friday, Steve Maclin faced Mike Santana in a World Championship match, but the match was halted early on when Maclin was knocked down by a superkick. He required assistance to leave the ring.

Following the stoppage, Eddie Edwards came out to entertain the audience, but Santana quickly took him out. It’s important to note that Maclin’s injury appears to be legitimate and not part of a storyline.

According to PWInsider.com, initial reports suggest Maclin may have suffered a concussion, though this has not yet been confirmed. He was evaluated backstage and was reported to be coherent, although visibly upset about the situation.

As of now, there is no information on whether Maclin will miss any time, but further updates will be provided as they become available.