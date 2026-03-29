Update On Steve Maclin After Injury During TNA World Title Match

As PWMania.com previously reported, Steve Maclin appeared to suffer a legitimate injury at the beginning of his TNA World Title match during Friday’s Sacrifice 2026 event. He was assisted backstage, and there were initial concerns that he might have sustained a concussion.

According to Jon Alba of The Takedown on Sports Illustrated, Maclin was evaluated for a concussion and later taken to the hospital for further tests.

TNA President Carlos Silva later informed The Takedown that Maclin was not diagnosed with a concussion, stating that the wrestler passed all his tests. It was also reported that Maclin returned to his hotel for the night.

This update follows reports that Maclin appeared to be injured after taking a Superkick early in the match. While he was being helped backstage, Eddie Edwards came out for a confrontation with TNA World Champion Mike Santana, before Santana ultimately took Edwards out.