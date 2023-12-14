Update On Strong Ticket Sales For This Week’s WWE SmackDown In Green Bay

WWE has reportedly sold 6,117 tickets for this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

According to Wrestle Tix, there are 304 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for a configuration that can seat 6,421 fans.

Scheduled for this week’s two-hour blue brand show is the return of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, as well as Austin Theory vs. Kevin Owens and Grayson Waller vs. Carmelo Hayes in the final two first-round matches in the ongoing U.S. Title Contender Tournament.

Make sure to join us here every Friday night for live WWE Friday Night SmackDown results coverage.