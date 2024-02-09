Update On Ticket Sales For Big Business Edition Of AEW Dynamite

AEW President Tony Khan made his “big” announcement on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Khan confirmed that the “Big Business” edition of Dynamite will be held on Wednesday, March 7th at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts.

While her name was not explicitly mentioned, Mercedes Mone is expected to attend the event.

A pre-sale began on Friday, and WrestleTix reported the following about the early ticket sales:

“AEW Dynamite: Big Business has surpassed the 4K mark in today’s pre-sale. Additional sections, particularly approaching the hard cam side, along with alternating rows in the upper deck, have just been opened. Currently, 1,425 tickets are available, priced in the range of $26.50 to $51.50 (excluding Platinum pricing on the floor).”