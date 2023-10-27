Update On Ticket Sales For Saturday’s AEW Collision In Uncasville, CT.

How are the tickets moving for this week’s episode of AEW Collision?

Let’s find out!

Wrestle Tix is reporting that All Elite Wrestling has sold 2,822 tickets for Saturday’s Collision show at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT.

There are 1,175 tickets remaining for the show, which is set up for 3,997 seats.

On tap for this week’s AEW Collision in Memphis is MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW World Championship, as well as Hikaru Shida defending the AEW Women’s Championship against the winner of the Anna Jay vs. Abadon vs. Willow Nightingale vs. Skye Blue title eliminator bout on tonight’s AEW Rampage.

